Fighter jets take part in training in small hours
(China Military Online) 12:46, August 01, 2024
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force take off successively during a flight training exercise in the small hours of June 17, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Hang)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force soars into sky during a flight training exercise in the small hours of June 17, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Hang)
