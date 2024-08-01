Fighter jets take part in training in small hours

China Military Online) 12:46, August 01, 2024

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force take off successively during a flight training exercise in the small hours of June 17, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Hang)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force soars into sky during a flight training exercise in the small hours of June 17, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Hang)

