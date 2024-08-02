China issues regulations for settlement of veterans

Xinhua) 11:18, August 02, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council and the Central Military Commission have issued a set of regulations for the settlement of veterans, aiming to better protect their rights and interests.

The document, which will take effect on Sept. 1, outlines the settlement procedure for veterans, and clarifies that the location for veterans' settlement should be determined according to their needs for work and the locations of their families, with their contributions during their period of military service taken into consideration.

Highlighting support for employment and starting up businesses, the regulations urge joint efforts from the military and civilian sectors to conduct skills training before and after retirement from the military. The document specifies that after leaving active duty, veterans are entitled to enjoy related benefits according to law.

