Type 056A corvette conducts visit, board, search and seizure operation

China Military Online) 14:35, August 12, 2024

Vessels attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the PLA Eastern Theater Command sail in formation during a multi-subject training exercise on July 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jia)

A warship attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fires missile at mock targets during a multi-subject training exercise on July 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jia)

Type 056A corvette Shangqiu (Hull 618) attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the PLA Eastern Theater Command conducts visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) operation during a multi-subject training exercise on July 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jia)

