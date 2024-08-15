Home>>
Helicopters take part in night flight training
(China Military Online) 09:28, August 15, 2024
Soldiers assigned to an air assault brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army fast rope from a helicopter during a night flight training exercise on July 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tan Yanglin)
Helicopters attached to an air assault brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army take part in a night flight training exercise on July 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tan Yanglin)
Helicopters attached to an air assault brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army take part in a night flight training exercise on July 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tan Yanglin)
