Armored vehicles spit fire

China Military Online) 09:51, August 13, 2024

Multiple launch rocket systems attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army fire at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on June 20, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Genyuan)

A self-propelled howitzer attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army fires at a mock target during a live-fire training exercise on June 20, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Liangchao)

A tank attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army spits fire at a mock target during a live-fire training exercise on June 22, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zheng)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)