Home>>
Armored vehicles spit fire
(China Military Online) 09:51, August 13, 2024
Multiple launch rocket systems attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army fire at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on June 20, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Genyuan)
A self-propelled howitzer attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army fires at a mock target during a live-fire training exercise on June 20, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Liangchao)
A tank attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army spits fire at a mock target during a live-fire training exercise on June 22, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zheng)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese Embassy in Rwanda celebrates PLA's 97th founding anniversary
- PLA continues Peace Unity-2024 exercises in Africa
- Type 056A corvette conducts visit, board, search and seizure operation
- Aspire Higher｜The Technology: The PLA urged to strengthen innovation
- Naval vessels in replenishment-at-sea training
- China issues regulations for settlement of veterans
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.