Soldiers in chemical defense emergency training
(China Military Online) 10:01, August 14, 2024
Soldiers assigned to a regiment of the PLA Xinjiang Military Command detect simulated noxious gas during a chemical defense emergency training exercise on July 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Mei Junqi)
Soldiers assigned to a regiment of the PLA Xinjiang Military Command conduct decontamination to a vehicle during a chemical defense emergency training exercise on July 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Mei Junqi)
Vehicles attached to a regiment of the PLA Xinjiang Military Command maneuver to the designated area during a chemical defense emergency training exercise on July 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Mei Junqi)
