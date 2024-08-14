Soldiers in chemical defense emergency training

China Military Online) 10:01, August 14, 2024

Soldiers assigned to a regiment of the PLA Xinjiang Military Command detect simulated noxious gas during a chemical defense emergency training exercise on July 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Mei Junqi)

Soldiers assigned to a regiment of the PLA Xinjiang Military Command conduct decontamination to a vehicle during a chemical defense emergency training exercise on July 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Mei Junqi)

Vehicles attached to a regiment of the PLA Xinjiang Military Command maneuver to the designated area during a chemical defense emergency training exercise on July 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Mei Junqi)

