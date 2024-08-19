China deploys advanced warplanes to Thailand for joint military drill

08:59, August 19, 2024 By Liu Xuanzun

A fighter bomber attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Northern Theater Command pierces into the stratosphere through clouds and mist during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in late July. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Mingxi and Liu Xuhong)

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has sent some of its main combat aircraft to Thailand as the two countries' air forces ready to kick off a joint exercise on Sunday, with experts saying that friendly and confrontational exchanges between pilots from the two sides will boost military mutual trust as well as enhance skills.

Ahead of the Falcon Strike-2024 joint air force training exercise, scheduled to be held from Sunday to August 29 according to the Royal Thai Air Force, all participating Chinese forces have arrived at the Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base and conducted adaptative flight training sessions on Friday, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

According to the CCTV report, the PLA Air Force has sent multiple types of military aircraft including the Y-20 large transport aircraft, the J-10C fighter jet, the J-10S fighter jet and the JH-7A fighter bomber.

Observers said that these warplanes are some of the PLA Air Force's mainstays in air transport, air-to-air combat and air-to-ground combat.

It is expected that the two countries' warplanes will hold confrontational exercises, and pilot exchanges between the two air forces are anticipated to deepen mutual trust and enhance skills, Fu Qianshao, a Chinese military aviation expert, told the Global Times on Sunday.

In the exercise, the Thai side will likely deploy the Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet of European origin, according to Fu.

While not shown in the CCTV report footage and thus not knowing the exact type, the report said that the Chinese side also sent helicopters.

When the Chinese Defense Ministry announced the joint exerciselast week, it noted that there would be Chinese special operations forces taking part in the drill.

It explains the deployment of helicopters, as the special operations units will likely practice aerial assaults on valuable ground targets such as air fields, air defense positions and command centers during the joint exercise, observers noted.

Falcon Strike-2024 marks the seventh joint training exercise between the Chinese and Thai air forces, CCTV reported.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing the tactical levels and skills of both sides' participating forces, as well as strengthening pragmatic exchanges and cooperation between the two countries' militaries, the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

