Y-9 transport aircraft takes off for flight training

China Military Online) 10:13, August 22, 2024

Y-9 transport aircraft attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise on August 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Qi)

