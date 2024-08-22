Home>>
Y-9 transport aircraft takes off for flight training
(China Military Online) 10:13, August 22, 2024
Y-9 transport aircraft attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise on August 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Qi)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
