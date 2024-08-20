Vessels in comprehensive replenishment training exercise

China Military Online) 09:35, August 20, 2024

Naval vessels assigned to a flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam in formation to conduct nighttime replenishment-at-sea during a comprehensive replenishment training exercise on July 5, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Jun)

Naval vessels assigned to a flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam in formation to conduct nighttime replenishment-at-sea during a comprehensive replenishment training exercise on July 5, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Jun)

Naval vessels assigned to a flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam in formation to conduct nighttime replenishment-at-sea during a comprehensive replenishment training exercise on July 5, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Jun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)