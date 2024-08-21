Chinese navy training ship embarks on voyage for training, foreign visits

(Photo by Chen Jianan/Xinhua)

DALIAN, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese navy's first sailing training ship Po Lang on Tuesday embarked on a voyage to conduct midshipmen ocean-going training and visit multiple countries, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Singapore.

Setting off from a military harbor in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Po Lang carried midshipmen and military personnel from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Dalian Naval Academy, who will undergo a series of skills training activities.

Po Lang will make a technical stop in Hong Kong, during which activities such as a vessel open-day and deck reception will be held.

