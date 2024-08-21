Army troops participate in reconnaissance training exercise

China Military Online) 11:16, August 21, 2024

Soldiers assigned to a border defense brigade with the army under the PLA Southern Theater Command participate in a reconnaissance training exercise aiming to hone the troops' comprehensive combat capability on July 18, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Jike)

Soldiers assigned to a border defense brigade with the army under the PLA Southern Theater Command participate in a reconnaissance training exercise aiming to hone the troops' comprehensive combat capability on July 18, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Jike)

Soldiers assigned to a border defense brigade with the army under the PLA Southern Theater Command participate in a reconnaissance training exercise aiming to hone the troops' comprehensive combat capability on July 18, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Jike)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)