U.S. destroyer's passage through Taiwan Strait under surveillance of Chinese military: spokesperson

(Xinhua) 16:30, August 22, 2024

NANJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson said on Thursday that the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army tracked and monitored the U.S. destroyer USS Ralph Johnson throughout its passage through the Taiwan Strait.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

