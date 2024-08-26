PLA garrison in Hong Kong completes 27th routine rotation

This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2024 shows a rotation ceremony of the Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Hong Kong, south China. (Photo by Zhang Yihan/Xinhua)

HONG KONG, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Sunday completed the 27th rotation since it began garrisoning Hong Kong in 1997.

Approved by the Central Military Commission, the move is a routine annual rotation in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The officers and soldiers leaving Hong Kong on rotation had successfully completed all tasks centered on defense during their garrisoning in Hong Kong.

On their departure, through the garrison's information office, they thanked all sectors of Hong Kong society and the public for their support during their stay in Hong Kong.

The new personnel, before arriving at the garrison barracks, underwent solid training and carried out studies to master the skills necessary to fulfill the defense duty for Hong Kong.

This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2024 shows a rotation ceremony of the Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Hong Kong, south China. (Photo by Yi Ding/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2024 shows a rotation ceremony of the Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Hong Kong, south China. (Photo by Zhang Junhong/Xinhua)

