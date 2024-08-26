Home>>
122mm rocket launcher systems fire at mock targets
(China Military Online) 10:20, August 26, 2024
A vehicle-mounted 155mm truck-mounted howitzer attached to an artillery element of the PLA Army fires at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on July 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Wenqi)
A vehicle-mounted 122mm rocket launcher system attached to an artillery element of the PLA Army fires at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on July 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Wenqi)
Vehicle-mounted 122mm rocket launcher systems attached to an artillery element of the PLA Army fire at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on July 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Wenqi)
