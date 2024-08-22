Home>>
An unexpected choral tune-up
(People's Daily App) 16:08, August 22, 2024
Check out this harmonious moment when a boy starts playing the piano in the subway as a young crowd sings along.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 88 Chinese choirs to shine on World Choir Games in New Zealand
- Chinese orchestra holds concert to celebrate China-Hungary relations
- China's podcast industry flourishes with growing listeners
- Chinese youth musicians to perform at Carnegie Hall
- Trending in China | Dombra: a cultural treasure of the Kazakh people
- Interview: Montreux Jazz Festival China's CEO aims to boost cultural exchange between Chinese, int'l artists
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.