Trending in China | Dombra: a cultural treasure of the Kazakh people
(People's Daily App) 15:54, July 18, 2024
The dombra is a two-stringed plucked musical instrument important in Kazakh folk culture. It is particularly popular in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China and plays a profound cultural role in the lives of the Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan people. Watch to hear the dulcet tones of the dombra!
(Video source: Kuaishou)
