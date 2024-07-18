Trending in China | Dombra: a cultural treasure of the Kazakh people

The dombra is a two-stringed plucked musical instrument important in Kazakh folk culture. It is particularly popular in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China and plays a profound cultural role in the lives of the Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan people. Watch to hear the dulcet tones of the dombra!

