Chinese youth musicians to perform at Carnegie Hall

Xinhua) 14:29, June 24, 2024

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Youth Orchestra, a new ensemble featuring student musicians, is expected to perform at Carnegie Hall, a prestigious concert venue in the United States, in August.

The orchestra, jointly curated by China's National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, comprises 131 musicians from the Central Conservatory of Music and two middle schools in Beijing.

At the invitation of Carnegie Hall, the ensemble, along with six other youth orchestras from across the world, will participate in World Orchestra Week, presenting New York audiences with both Western and Chinese orchestral works, according to an NCPA statement.

The young musicians will also engage in a series of exchange activities during their stay in the United States, the statement noted.

The year 2024 marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of China-U.S. diplomatic relations. The trip by the young musicians represents an effort by the NCPA to promote cultural exchanges between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)