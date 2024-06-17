People try traditional Chinese musical instruments in Vancouver
A Chinese music performer guides a child in playing traditional Chinese musical instrument pipa during the "Getting to Know Chinese Folk Musical Instruments" event at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on June 15, 2024. The event held here on Saturday allowed participants to hold and play traditional Chinese instruments, immersing themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Chinese music. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A man (R) tries traditional Chinese musical instrument sheng during the "Getting to Know Chinese Folk Musical Instruments" event at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on June 15, 2024. The event held here on Saturday allowed participants to hold and play traditional Chinese instruments, immersing themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Chinese music. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A woman tries traditional Chinese musical instrument erhu during the "Getting to Know Chinese Folk Musical Instruments" event at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on June 15, 2024. The event held here on Saturday allowed participants to hold and play traditional Chinese instruments, immersing themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Chinese music. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A woman (L) tries traditional Chinese musical instrument guzheng during the "Getting to Know Chinese Folk Musical Instruments" event at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on June 15, 2024. The event held here on Saturday allowed participants to hold and play traditional Chinese instruments, immersing themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Chinese music. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Photos
