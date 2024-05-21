Chinese pianist debuts Carnegie Hall with "Waldeinsamkeit" resonating in audience

Chinese pianist Ju Xiaofu performs at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on May 19, 2024. (Photo by Pan Liang/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese pianist Ju Xiaofu made his debut at Carnegie Hall in New York City, the United States, on Sunday evening with the audience amazed by his performance.

Ju showcased his talent with a program featuring works by 19th and 20th-century composers including Janá ek, R. Schumann, Debussy, and Liszt.

Titled "Waldeinsamkeit," which translates to "forest solitude" in English, the program and performance itself transported the Zankel Hall of Carnegie Hall to the wintry landscapes of Czechia, Germany, France, and Austria.

"Xiaofu's expressive piano playing achieved new levels of depth, particularly in the Liszt Sonata. The moving sections were both technically remarkable and emotionally resonant, a testament to his consummate artistry," said David Witten, piano professor at the Montclair State University.

Ju not only showcased his virtuosity as a pianist but also his depth as a poet and an artist, said Liu Qianci, producer of the concert and founder of Paulus Hook Music Foundation.

"Every note resonated with the profound emotions of a world-class young musician, weaving together music and literature," added Liu, who is also a well-known cellist.

The audience included professors, scholars and international students from local conservatories, senior pianists from the New York Piano Association and the New York Piano Teachers' Association, as well as seasoned classical music enthusiasts from New York, the United Nations, and Asian cultural organizations.

Liu stressed the foundation's dedication to fostering cultural exchange between China and the United States.

"We eagerly anticipate introducing more exceptional Chinese musicians to Carnegie Hall, a true global stage," said Liu.

Born in southeast China's Nanjing, Ju began his musical journey at the young age of four and has since emerged as a leading pianist of his generation.

As an avid poet, Ju has published two collections of poems titled On the Path Seeking for the Ruins of Spring in 2019, and The Late Sound in 2024.

Ju, an alumnus of The Juilliard School, has been a visiting artist at Singapore Capital College since 2022.

