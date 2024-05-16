Home>>
Trending in China | Yi ethnic group's jew harp
(People's Daily App) 16:49, May 16, 2024
The Jew's harp, also known as the mouth harp, is one of the world's oldest musical instruments and has different names in various countries or regions. In the case of the China's Yi ethnic group, the instrument holds multiple functions within their culture and society, including being a speech surrogate or what is referred to as a "talking instrument."
(Video source: kuaishou; text compiled by Liu Haozhe)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese folk music performance themed "Pipa Ballad: Strings through the Seasons" staged in Australia
- 100 plus Chinese universities celebrate May 4th with self-made AI songs
- Chinese string quartet debuts in New Zealand
- Chinese traditional music charms Maltese audience
- Couple in SW China's Yunnan vows to preserve, inherit ethnic music
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.