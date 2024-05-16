Trending in China | Yi ethnic group's jew harp

(People's Daily App) 16:49, May 16, 2024

The Jew's harp, also known as the mouth harp, is one of the world's oldest musical instruments and has different names in various countries or regions. In the case of the China's Yi ethnic group, the instrument holds multiple functions within their culture and society, including being a speech surrogate or what is referred to as a "talking instrument."

(Video source: kuaishou; text compiled by Liu Haozhe)

