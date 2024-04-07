Couple in SW China's Yunnan vows to preserve, inherit ethnic music

Jiang Xiaochun and his wife, Zhang Xiaohui, sing a song together. (People's Daily Online/Zeng Zhihui)

Laomudeng village, situated in Fugong county, Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, is inhabited by people of various ethnic groups.

In a village music studio, Jiang Xiaochun and Zhang Xiaohui, a couple, enthrall tourists with their captivating folk songs.

Jiang, a member of the Nu ethnic group, developed a deep love for music from a young age. Since they met, Jiang and Zhang have tirelessly searched for and gathered folk music from various places in the Nujiang Grand Canyon. Drawing inspiration from the ethnic songs they've collected, they have composed numerous widely sung melodies.

In November 2021, the couple embarked on teaching ethnic music, dance, and musical instruments. Their classes attracted a diverse range of learners, including local villagers ranging from young children aged 4 to 5, to elderly people in their 60s. The studio consistently buzzed with activity as the learners displayed a remarkable enthusiasm for music education.

Within a few months, several people successfully mastered playing musical instruments like the jaw harp, known as "kouxian" in Chinese, and a plucked string instrument of the Nu ethnic group called "Dabiya." Some of them have reached a level where they can perform independently, earning around 200 to 300 yuan (about $28 to $42) per session.

Jiang stated that the studio's maximum capacity was under 30 people, which presented a challenge for the couple as more and more individuals started coming to study.

To address this challenge, the couple decided to expand their studio. They secured a loan of 400,000 yuan from the local branch of the Agricultural Bank of China, enabling them to commence the expansion project.

As part of this project, the couple incorporated an outdoor platform, augmenting the studio's capacity to accommodate over 120 people. This expansion has opened up new possibilities for further development.

"The outdoor platform provides a panoramic view of the nearby mountains, attracting a large number of tourists, particularly during holidays. It has exceeded our expectations," Jiang said. During this year's Spring Festival holiday, the studio welcomed approximately 400 visitors, resulting in revenue exceeding 10,000 yuan.

Photo shows a televised performance by the "Wood and Fire" band from Nujiang, together with the son of Jiang Xiaochun, at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Zeng Zhihui)

The couple also assumed another role as members of the band "Wood and Fire." In August 2023, the band showcased their talent with a performance at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing. Their son also took part in the performance.

"My son was less than 6 years old then," Jiang said proudly.

Jiang added, "It would be ideal if he chooses to pursue what we do. However, if he doesn't have an interest in it, we won't impose it on him. There are numerous paths in one's life, but it is crucial to follow one's passion."

The couple is passionate about preserving ethnic music and sees it as their duty. They believe that innovation is crucial to the preservation of cultural heritage. By dedicating themselves to this lifelong career and persevering, they aim to promote ethnic music on a global scale.

