One Voice Children's Choir unveils music video dedicated to Shanghai

(People's Daily App) 10:51, February 08, 2024

The music video for "Golden Hour," which features the US children's choir One Voice and Shanghai's top attractions, has been released to showcase the city's openness, innovation and inclusiveness to the world. "Because of the memories and the experiences that we had here, this song is now always going to be connected to Shanghai, to China," said Masa Fukuda, director of One Voice Children's Choir.

(Video source: One Voice)

