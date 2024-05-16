Chinese folk music performance themed "Pipa Ballad: Strings through the Seasons" staged in Australia

Xinhua) 10:15, May 16, 2024

Musicians from China Conservatory of Music stage a Chinese folk music performance themed "Pipa Ballad: Strings through the Seasons" at the Chinese Garden of Friendship in Sydney, Australia, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Yang Tingting, a musician from China Conservatory of Music, performs during a Chinese folk music performance themed "Pipa Ballad: Strings through the Seasons" at the Chinese Garden of Friendship in Sydney, Australia, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Musicians from China Conservatory of Music stage a Chinese folk music performance themed "Pipa Ballad: Strings through the Seasons" at the Chinese Garden of Friendship in Sydney, Australia, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Musicians from China Conservatory of Music stage a Chinese folk music performance themed "Pipa Ballad: Strings through the Seasons" at the Chinese Garden of Friendship in Sydney, Australia, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)