PKU holds Taylor Swift-themed night run
(People's Daily App) 16:53, April 17, 2024
Here is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (PKU’s Version)! Peking University held a night run event celebrating Taylor Swift's concert tour on Thursday, where more than 4,300 participants ran, sang and danced to their favorite Taylor tunes.
