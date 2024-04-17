PKU holds Taylor Swift-themed night run

(People's Daily App) 16:53, April 17, 2024

Here is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (PKU’s Version)! Peking University held a night run event celebrating Taylor Swift's concert tour on Thursday, where more than 4,300 participants ran, sang and danced to their favorite Taylor tunes.

