88 Chinese choirs to shine on World Choir Games in New Zealand

Xinhua) 13:47, July 02, 2024

WELLINGTON, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The World Choir Games will be held in New Zealand's largest city Auckland next week, with 88 Chinese choirs to participate among 250 choirs making up of 11,000 singers from more than 40 countries.

A total of 55 children's choirs are visiting, including the world's first and only choir for hearing-impaired children, Little Dolphin Hearing Disabled Children's Choir from the Chinese municipality of Tianjin, organizers said on Tuesday.

The event, running from July 10 to July 20, will include competitions, workshops, ceremonies and concerts, organizers said, adding that choirs will collectively perform 82 hours of uninterrupted music in the various competition categories, with another 125 hours of singing in the Friendship Concerts.

World Choir Games 2024 Executive Director Kylie Sealy said as the biggest choral music event New Zealand has ever hosted, it will showcase the beauty of the country to over 9,000 people traveling from overseas.

The World Choir Games, established in 2000 and held every two years, has become the largest international choral competition and festival in the world, unifying people and nations in fair competition through song and placing personality and team spirit over competitive outcomes, Sealy said.

Thirty-six jurors from across the globe will assess the performances and award prizes in 28 competitive categories at two separate competition levels, Open and Champions.

