Chinese orchestra holds concert to celebrate China-Hungary relations

Xinhua) 13:35, July 24, 2024

BUDAPEST, July 23 (Xinhua) -- The Guangzhou Symphony Youth Orchestra (GSYO) held a concert at the Hungarian State Opera here on Tuesday as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Hungary.

The concert opened with Franz Liszt's "Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2," immersing the audience in a rich depiction of Hungarian folk life, followed by Zhao Lin's "A Happy Excursion," a cello and pipa concerto, and then Chen Qigang's "Moments from a Peking Opera," a symphonic overture, and concluded with Igor Stravinsky's "The Firebird" suite (1919).

The audience enjoyed the concert, directed by the conductor Jing Huan, with great enthusiasm and gave warm applause to the wonderful performance.

The concert was part of the activities to celebrate the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in October 1949.

The GSYO, an affiliate of the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra, was founded in 2011 and is the first youth orchestra in China organized by a professional orchestra.

