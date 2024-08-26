PLA army conducts patrols in SW China's border regions

Xinhua) 11:02, August 26, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command on Monday deployed army units to the border areas of Ruili and Zhenkang in southwest China for armed patrols and joint air-ground alert patrols.

The operation aims to test the rapid mobility, multi-dimensional control and joint strike capabilities of the Southern Theater Command forces and maintain security and stability in the border region, according to the PLA Southern Theater Command.

