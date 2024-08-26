Home>>
PLA army conducts patrols in SW China's border regions
(Xinhua) 11:02, August 26, 2024
GUANGZHOU, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command on Monday deployed army units to the border areas of Ruili and Zhenkang in southwest China for armed patrols and joint air-ground alert patrols.
The operation aims to test the rapid mobility, multi-dimensional control and joint strike capabilities of the Southern Theater Command forces and maintain security and stability in the border region, according to the PLA Southern Theater Command.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 122mm rocket launcher systems fire at mock targets
- PLA garrison in Hong Kong completes 27th routine rotation
- Minesweeping vessel in live-fire training
- U.S. destroyer's passage through Taiwan Strait under surveillance of Chinese military: spokesperson
- PLA Navy's Po Lang embarks on offshore training, diplomatic visits
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.