We Are China

First giant panda cub born in Russia turns one year old

Ecns.cn) 13:48, August 26, 2024

Giant panda cub Katyusha plays at Moscow Zoo in Russia, Aug. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)

Katyusha, the first giant panda cub born in Russia, turned one year old on Saturday.

Giant panda cub Katyusha plays at Moscow Zoo in Russia, Aug. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)

Giant panda cub Katyusha plays at Moscow Zoo in Russia, Aug. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)

Giant panda cub Katyusha plays at Moscow Zoo in Russia, Aug. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)

A staff member prepares a special birthday meal for Giant panda cub Katyusha at Moscow Zoo in Russia, Aug. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)

People take photos of a giant panda cub at Moscow Zoo in Russia, Aug. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)

People take photos of a giant panda cub at Moscow Zoo in Russia, Aug. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Bing)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)