Giant panda Meng Meng expecting twins in Berlin

Giant panda "Meng Meng" is seen at Zoo Berlin in Berlin, capital of Germany, May 28, 2020. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)

BERLIN, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Meng Meng, the female giant panda at Berlin Zoo, has been confirmed pregnant with twins after ultrasound scans detected the heartbeats of two cubs, zoo authorities announced on Tuesday.

The embryos currently measure approximately 2.5 cm each. The zoo noted that they will grow significantly before their expected birth at the end of August.

The joyous news came on Sunday after weeks of anxious anticipation, the zoo said. "The ultrasound initially detected a heartbeat, and soon after, a second was identified." To ensure the best care, experts from China have arrived to assist with the preparations.

Meng Meng (L), mother of the twin giant pandas, enjoys a "birthday cake" at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, capital of Germany, Aug. 31, 2021. The giant panda twins Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan, which were the first-ever twin panda cubs born in Germany, celebrated their second birthday at the zoo. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Eleven-year-old Meng Meng arrived from China in 2017. She and her partner Jiao Qing previously gave birth in August 2019 to the first-ever twin panda cubs born in Germany, Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan. The twins were sent back to China last December.

Meng Meng was artificially inseminated in April following intensive observation and careful preparation by an international team of experts. The zoo emphasized that female giant pandas are only fertile for approximately 72 hours each year.

