Giant panda Xiao Liwu enjoys life in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 13:19, August 13, 2024

Giant panda Xiao Liwu plays at the Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park in Jiuzhaigou County, the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Xiao Liwu, meaning "Little Gift" in Chinese, was born in San Diego, U.S., in July 2012, and returned to Sichuan in May 2019. The Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park officially opened in November 2019.

Giant panda Xiao Liwu enjoys bamboo shoots at the Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park in Jiuzhaigou County, the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Giant panda Xiao Liwu plays at the Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park in Jiuzhaigou County, the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Giant panda Xiao Liwu enjoys bamboo shoots at the Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park in Jiuzhaigou County, the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Giant panda Xiao Liwu enjoys bamboo shoots at the Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park in Jiuzhaigou County, the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Giant panda Xiao Liwu enjoys bamboo shoots at the Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park in Jiuzhaigou County, the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)