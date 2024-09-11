Autumn scenery of Qilian Mountains in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 09:15, September 11, 2024

Photo shows the picturesque scene of Qilian Mountains, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Located at the southern foot of the Qilian Mountains, large fields of highland barley in Qilian county, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, are ripe for harvest, painting the landscape with vibrant hues of gold. The mountains and vast grasslands seem to be paved with golden carpets.

Looking into the distance, the towering Qilian Mountains and the golden prairie together sketch out the scenery of the autumn grasslands.

Photo shows the picturesque scene of Qilian Mountains, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Photo shows the harvest scene of Qilian Mountains, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Photo shows a snowy mountain amid the clouds. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

The sunset decorates the clouds over the mountain with golden rays. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)

