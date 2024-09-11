Autumn scenery of Qilian Mountains in NW China's Qinghai
Photo shows the picturesque scene of Qilian Mountains, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)
Located at the southern foot of the Qilian Mountains, large fields of highland barley in Qilian county, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, are ripe for harvest, painting the landscape with vibrant hues of gold. The mountains and vast grasslands seem to be paved with golden carpets.
Looking into the distance, the towering Qilian Mountains and the golden prairie together sketch out the scenery of the autumn grasslands.
Photo shows the picturesque scene of Qilian Mountains, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)
Photo shows the harvest scene of Qilian Mountains, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)
Photo shows a snowy mountain amid the clouds. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)
The sunset decorates the clouds over the mountain with golden rays. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)
(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rare rainbow spans in desert
- Tide-carved tree on the Qiantang River
- Scenery of Guang'an City, SW China
- 'Mirror of the Sky' reflects mesmerizing sunset after rain
- Stunning sunrise over sea of clouds in S China's Guilin
- Sunset scenery at Wulanmaodu pasture in Inner Mongolia
- Scenery at bend along Yellow River, NW China's Qinghai
- Scenery of Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde, N China
- Unveiling Sichuan's enchanting mountain wonderland
- Sunlit snow mountains blend harmoniously with Chengdu's urban architecture
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.