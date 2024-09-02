Languages

Archive

Home>>

Tide-carved tree on the Qiantang River

(People's Daily App) 16:37, September 02, 2024

Witness the magic as the Qiantang River's tide recedes, revealing a breathtaking sight on the sandy shore -- a perfectly formed, tree-shaped pattern. Immerse yourself in this stunning natural masterpiece!

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories