Acrobat showcases high-pole boating skills in Tongxiang, Zhejiang
(People's Daily App) 15:28, August 16, 2024
Despite high temperatures and great heights, an acrobat showcases his high-pole boating skills in Tongxiang, Zhejiang Province. High-pole boating is a form of Chinese intangible cultural heritage in which the acrobat bends and sways a bamboo mast on a boat with movements that mimic a caterpillar spinning silk.
(Video from Tongxiang Media Center; Produced by Zhu Yurou, Chu Tiange, and Chen Zhiyi)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
