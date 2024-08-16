Acrobat showcases high-pole boating skills in Tongxiang, Zhejiang

(People's Daily App) 15:28, August 16, 2024

Despite high temperatures and great heights, an acrobat showcases his high-pole boating skills in Tongxiang, Zhejiang Province. High-pole boating is a form of Chinese intangible cultural heritage in which the acrobat bends and sways a bamboo mast on a boat with movements that mimic a caterpillar spinning silk.

(Video from Tongxiang Media Center; Produced by Zhu Yurou, Chu Tiange, and Chen Zhiyi)

