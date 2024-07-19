Village in E China makes efforts to attract young talents to start businesses

July 19, 2024

This photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a view of Songzhuang Village in Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Nestled in the mountains, Songzhuang Village of Songyang County boasts a history of over 600 years and preserves many traditional residences. In recent years, local government has renovated old houses and ancient paths and introduced new business forms to attract young talents to start their businesses there. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows a view of Songzhuang Village in Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Nestled in the mountains, Songzhuang Village of Songyang County boasts a history of over 600 years and preserves many traditional residences. In recent years, local government has renovated old houses and ancient paths and introduced new business forms to attract young talents to start their businesses there. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

This photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a view of Songzhuang Village in Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Nestled in the mountains, Songzhuang Village of Songyang County boasts a history of over 600 years and preserves many traditional residences. In recent years, local government has renovated old houses and ancient paths and introduced new business forms to attract young talents to start their businesses there. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

This photo taken on July 18, 2024 shows a view of Songzhuang Village in Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Nestled in the mountains, Songzhuang Village of Songyang County boasts a history of over 600 years and preserves many traditional residences. In recent years, local government has renovated old houses and ancient paths and introduced new business forms to attract young talents to start their businesses there. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A tourist walks on a bridge in Songzhuang Village of Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 17, 2024. Nestled in the mountains, Songzhuang Village of Songyang County boasts a history of over 600 years and preserves many traditional residences. In recent years, local government has renovated old houses and ancient paths and introduced new business forms to attract young talents to start their businesses there. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Residents Li Wensheng (R) and Song Shuixiu make dinner in Songzhuang Village of Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 17, 2024. Nestled in the mountains, Songzhuang Village of Songyang County boasts a history of over 600 years and preserves many traditional residences. In recent years, local government has renovated old houses and ancient paths and introduced new business forms to attract young talents to start their businesses there. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Zhu Binjie (1st L), a young entrepreneur from Shaoxing City, makes coffee for customers in Songzhuang Village of Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 18, 2024. Nestled in the mountains, Songzhuang Village of Songyang County boasts a history of over 600 years and preserves many traditional residences. In recent years, local government has renovated old houses and ancient paths and introduced new business forms to attract young talents to start their businesses there. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A tourist walks in Songzhuang Village of Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 17, 2024. Nestled in the mountains, Songzhuang Village of Songyang County boasts a history of over 600 years and preserves many traditional residences. In recent years, local government has renovated old houses and ancient paths and introduced new business forms to attract young talents to start their businesses there. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Resident Ye Jinjuan makes a broom at home in Songzhuang Village of Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 17, 2024. Nestled in the mountains, Songzhuang Village of Songyang County boasts a history of over 600 years and preserves many traditional residences. In recent years, local government has renovated old houses and ancient paths and introduced new business forms to attract young talents to start their businesses there. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists visit Songzhuang Village in Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 17, 2024. Nestled in the mountains, Songzhuang Village of Songyang County boasts a history of over 600 years and preserves many traditional residences. In recent years, local government has renovated old houses and ancient paths and introduced new business forms to attract young talents to start their businesses there. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A girl catches fish with her father in a stream in Songzhuang Village of Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 17, 2024. Nestled in the mountains, Songzhuang Village of Songyang County boasts a history of over 600 years and preserves many traditional residences. In recent years, local government has renovated old houses and ancient paths and introduced new business forms to attract young talents to start their businesses there. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Residents Ye Gaoshui and Ye Mingxiu watch a performance of Huangmei opera on TV at home in Songzhuang Village of Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 17, 2024. Nestled in the mountains, Songzhuang Village of Songyang County boasts a history of over 600 years and preserves many traditional residences. In recent years, local government has renovated old houses and ancient paths and introduced new business forms to attract young talents to start their businesses there. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

He Susu, a craftswoman from central China's Henan Province, makes a pottery ware at her studio in Songzhuang Village of Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 17, 2024. Nestled in the mountains, Songzhuang Village of Songyang County boasts a history of over 600 years and preserves many traditional residences. In recent years, local government has renovated old houses and ancient paths and introduced new business forms to attract young talents to start their businesses there. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Sun Yingying from east China's Shanghai works at the reception of a homestay in Songzhuang Village of Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 18, 2024. Nestled in the mountains, Songzhuang Village of Songyang County boasts a history of over 600 years and preserves many traditional residences. In recent years, local government has renovated old houses and ancient paths and introduced new business forms to attract young talents to start their businesses there. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Hu Juan (C), a young maker from central China's Hunan Province, dyes cloths with her students in Songzhuang Village of Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 18, 2024. Nestled in the mountains, Songzhuang Village of Songyang County boasts a history of over 600 years and preserves many traditional residences. In recent years, local government has renovated old houses and ancient paths and introduced new business forms to attract young talents to start their businesses there. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

