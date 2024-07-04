Rainbow clouds 'glow up' Zhejiang sky

(People's Daily App) 16:35, July 04, 2024

Rainbow clouds graced the skies over Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province recently! Ever wonder how these iridescent hues appear? When sunlight interacts with clouds at just the right angle, it passes through, refracts, and reflects off water vapor, scattering the spectrum of light into brilliant colors. Click the video to witness this natural spectacle - called cloud iridescence.

