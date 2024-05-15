Home>>
In pics: Farmers harvest kelp in Ningbo, E China's Zhejiang
(People's Daily Online) 13:18, May 15, 2024
|Kelp farmers harvest kelp in Huangbi'ao township, Xiangshan county, Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)
Kelp farmers have recently been busy harvesting and sun-drying kelp in Huangbi'ao township, Xiangshan county, Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province.
