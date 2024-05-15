We Are China

In pics: Farmers harvest kelp in Ningbo, E China's Zhejiang

People's Daily Online) 13:18, May 15, 2024

Kelp farmers harvest kelp in Huangbi'ao township, Xiangshan county, Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

Kelp farmers have recently been busy harvesting and sun-drying kelp in Huangbi'ao township, Xiangshan county, Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province.

