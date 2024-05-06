Keqiao Textile Expo (Spring) kicks off in Shaoxing, China's Zhejiang
A merchant from Egypt selects products during Keqiao Textile Expo (Spring) in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 6, 2024. The three-day Keqiao Textile Expo (Spring), with an exhibition area of 35,000 square meters, kicked off in Shaoxing on Monday, attracting more than 600 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
An Indian merchant selects products during Keqiao Textile Expo (Spring) in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 6, 2024. The three-day Keqiao Textile Expo (Spring), with an exhibition area of 35,000 square meters, kicked off in Shaoxing on Monday, attracting more than 600 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Models present creations during Keqiao Textile Expo (Spring) in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 6, 2024. The three-day Keqiao Textile Expo (Spring), with an exhibition area of 35,000 square meters, kicked off in Shaoxing on Monday, attracting more than 600 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Models present creations during Keqiao Textile Expo (Spring) in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 6, 2024. The three-day Keqiao Textile Expo (Spring), with an exhibition area of 35,000 square meters, kicked off in Shaoxing on Monday, attracting more than 600 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Merchants select products during Keqiao Textile Expo (Spring) in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 6, 2024. The three-day Keqiao Textile Expo (Spring), with an exhibition area of 35,000 square meters, kicked off in Shaoxing on Monday, attracting more than 600 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Merchants visit Keqiao Textile Expo (Spring) in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 6, 2024. The three-day Keqiao Textile Expo (Spring), with an exhibition area of 35,000 square meters, kicked off in Shaoxing on Monday, attracting more than 600 exhibitors. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
