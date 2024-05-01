Bamboo slips of Qin Dynasty on display in C China's Hubei

Xinhua) 09:43, May 01, 2024

People visit an exhibition of bamboo slips discovered at the tomb of a local official back in the Qin Dynasty (221 BC-207 BC), at the Hubei provincial museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on April 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An exhibition of bamboo slips discovered at the tomb of a local official back in the Qin Dynasty (221 BC-207 BC) kicked off here on Tuesday.

The official is believed to have diligently recorded documents on over 1,100 bamboo slips that formed one of China's earliest encyclopedias.

The official, aged 45 to 50 upon his death, was owner of bamboo slips with over 40,000-characters preserved in his tomb.

The bone remains and bamboo slips were all first unearthed in 1975 at a tomb site in Shuihudi, Yunmeng County of Hubei Province.

This photo taken on April 30, 2024 shows the reconstructed statue of an ancient local official back in the Qin Dynasty (221 BC-207 BC) during an exhibition of bamboo slips discovered at the official's tomb, at the Hubei provincial museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

This photo taken on April 30, 2024 shows bamboo slips at an exhibition of bamboo slips discovered at the tomb of a local official back in the Qin Dynasty (221 BC-207 BC), at the Hubei provincial museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on April 30, 2024.

This photo taken on April 30, 2024 shows bamboo slips of a family letter at an exhibition of bamboo slips discovered at the tomb of a local official back in the Qin Dynasty (221 BC-207 BC), at the Hubei provincial museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on April 30, 2024.

A visitor views the reconstructed statue of an ancient local official back in the Qin Dynasty (221 BC-207 BC) during an exhibition of bamboo slips discovered at the official's tomb, at the Hubei provincial museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on April 30, 2024.

