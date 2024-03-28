China's exhibition sector sees rapid global expansion

People's Daily Online) 15:13, March 28, 2024

China's exhibition industry is rapidly expanding its global presence, according to industry insiders.

Nowadays, Chinese firms are taking active roles in key international exhibitions, including the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the Spring Fair in Birmingham, U.K., and Light + Building in Frankfurt, Germany.

A visitor tests the latest version of ZTE's 5G+AI eyewear-free 3D tablet at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

"Companies have a strong desire to 'go global.' They try their best to secure booths at traditional large professional exhibitions and are eager to attend emerging ones," said Bai Qinqin, vice president of Shanghai International Exhibition Co. Ltd. and a veteran of the exhibition industry.

Since 2023, Bai has been inundated with an endless stream of corporate client requests, arranging exhibition projects in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Russia, Australia, and Türkiye.

"The momentum of going abroad to attend and hold exhibitions has been gathering steam since last year," Bai said.

Many exhibition companies share similar experiences. Last year, Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai Ltd. completed 76 exhibition projects in China. "Since last year, we have felt that exhibitors and visitors have high enthusiasm for participating in overseas exhibitions," said Liu Guoliang, managing director.

Liu noted that Chinese exhibitors are keen to attend and host exhibitions abroad to strengthen traditional markets and tap into new ones, influenced by factors such as supply chain dynamics and geopolitical developments. Liu mentioned that many exhibitors are considering allocating half their budgets to international exhibitions, indicating a strategic pivot in their market approaches.

For instance, by late January this year, over 1,000 Chinese companies had registered for the upcoming Hannover Messe 2024 industrial trade fair in Hannover, Germany.

"Chinese companies are no longer satisfied with merely showcasing products and solutions. They're actively engaging in the joint development of global industrial chains and participating in various technical forums and industry dialogues. They're dedicated to the integration of Chinese industries into the world," said the company project manager.

Chinese exhibitors engage with visitors at Heimtextil 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

In January 2023, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) resumed accepting applications to approve holding economic and trade exhibitions abroad. With cross-border travel becoming more convenient and the continuation of supportive policy measures, foreign trade enterprises have accelerated their recovery. After the first quarter of 2023, companies increased their participation in overseas exhibitions, leading to a higher presence of Chinese exhibitors at international events.

"Exhibitions remain one of the most convenient and economical ways for companies to secure orders. Over many years, exhibitions have been an important platform driving the development of China's foreign trade," said Li Bao'er, an expert at an exhibition think tank in Zhejiang Province, who has 35 years of experience in the exhibition industry.

China has retained its position as the world's largest trading nation in goods for several consecutive years. In 2023, over 600,000 Chinese foreign trade enterprises were recorded, including 556,000 private enterprises. "This means that China's exhibition industry has a bright future in going global," Li said.

"In the past, we focused more on facilitating the participation of Chinese companies in overseas exhibitions. However, since last year, we thought that we could also host more exhibitions abroad," Bai added.

CCPIT data revealed that 822 projects participating in overseas exhibitions were carried out last year, representing 91.3 percent of the total approved. Meanwhile, 78 projects for organizing exhibitions abroad were executed, comprising 8.7 percent of the total approved.

