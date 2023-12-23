Exhibition titled "Glory of Bronze Civilization" held in Shanghai
A bronze relic from China's Sanxingdui Ruins is displayed during an exhibition titled "Glory of Bronze Civilization" in the Museum of Shanghai University in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 22, 2023. The exhibition features sculptures by the French sculptor Auguste Rodin and bronze relics from China's Sanxingdui Ruins. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
People visit an exhibition titled "Glory of Bronze Civilization" in the Museum of Shanghai University in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 22, 2023. The exhibition features sculptures by the French sculptor Auguste Rodin and bronze relics from China's Sanxingdui Ruins. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
A visitor looks at a sculpture during an exhibition titled "Glory of Bronze Civilization" in the Museum of Shanghai University in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 22, 2023. The exhibition features sculptures by the French sculptor Auguste Rodin and bronze relics from China's Sanxingdui Ruins. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
A visitor looks at the introduction of a bronze relic from China's Sanxingdui Ruins during an exhibition titled "Glory of Bronze Civilization" in the Museum of Shanghai University in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 22, 2023. The exhibition features sculptures by the French sculptor Auguste Rodin and bronze relics from China's Sanxingdui Ruins. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
A visitor takes photos of a bronze relic from China's Sanxingdui Ruins during an exhibition titled "Glory of Bronze Civilization" in the Museum of Shanghai University in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 22, 2023. The exhibition features sculptures by the French sculptor Auguste Rodin and bronze relics from China's Sanxingdui Ruins. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
Photos
