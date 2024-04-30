Jiaxing Botanical Garden completes new round of renovation in E China's Zhejiang
Tourists donning traditional Hanfu attire visit the botanical garden in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. Recently, Jiaxing Botanical Garden completed a new round of renovation and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Photographers take pictures at the botanical garden in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. Recently, Jiaxing Botanical Garden completed a new round of renovation and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Citizens play games in a lounge at the botanical garden in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. Recently, Jiaxing Botanical Garden completed a new round of renovation and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Tourists donning traditional Hanfu attire visit the botanical garden in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. Recently, Jiaxing Botanical Garden completed a new round of renovation and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Tourists donning traditional Hanfu attire visit the botanical garden in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. Recently, Jiaxing Botanical Garden completed a new round of renovation and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Tourists donning traditional Hanfu attire visit the botanical garden in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. Recently, Jiaxing Botanical Garden completed a new round of renovation and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Children ride bicycles at the botanical garden in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. Recently, Jiaxing Botanical Garden completed a new round of renovation and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
A tourist visits the botanical garden in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. Recently, Jiaxing Botanical Garden completed a new round of renovation and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
This photo taken on April 27, 2024 shows a lounge at the botanical garden in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Recently, Jiaxing Botanical Garden completed a new round of renovation and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Tourists donning traditional Hanfu attire visit the botanical garden in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. Recently, Jiaxing Botanical Garden completed a new round of renovation and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Tourists donning traditional Hanfu attire visit the botanical garden in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. Recently, Jiaxing Botanical Garden completed a new round of renovation and attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
