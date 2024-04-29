In pics: Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing, E China

Xinhua) 09:02, April 29, 2024

An actress in traditional costumes performs for tourists at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. Paying tribute to the elegant aesthetics of the Song Dynasty (960-1279), the heyday of ancient Chinese art, while combing modern elements, the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province offers an immersive cultural travel experience to visitors, ranging from Hanfu fashion shows to themed markets, concerts and sports games. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Tourists visit the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Tourists watch a performance at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Tourists are seen at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A model poses for photos at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Tourists visit the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A staff member removes garbage from water at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

The Puyuan Fashion Resort is seen in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

This photo shows a view of the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A boy interacts with a black swan at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A tourist takes a boat at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A tourist visits the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An actor performs at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Tourists buy snacks at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Tourists visit the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Tourists watch a performance at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Tourists play a game of Go at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A visitor in traditional costumes visit the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Visitors take selfies at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

An actor performs for tourists at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

This photo shows a view of the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Tourists visit the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Tourists visit the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member paddles a boat at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

This photo shows a view of the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Tourists take a boat at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

This photo shows a view of the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Tourists buy textiles at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

