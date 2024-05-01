Special exhibition on Tang Dynasty murals held in Macao
Students make replicas of murals during "A Golden Age on the Walls", a special exhibition on Tang Dynasty (618-907) murals, in Macao, south China, April 30, 2024. The exhibition will be held till May 11. (Xinhua/Guo Yuqi)
Guests visit "A Golden Age on the Walls", a special exhibition on Tang Dynasty (618-907) murals, in Macao, south China, April 30, 2024. The exhibition will be held till May 11. (Xinhua/Guo Yuqi)
Guests cut a ribbon at the opening ceremony of "A Golden Age on the Walls", a special exhibition on Tang Dynasty (618-907) murals, in Macao, south China, April 30, 2024. The exhibition will be held till May 11. (Xinhua/Guo Yuqi)
Visitors pose for photo at "A Golden Age on the Walls", a special exhibition on Tang Dynasty (618-907) murals, in Macao, south China, April 30, 2024. The exhibition will be held till May 11. (Xinhua/Guo Yuqi)
Photos
