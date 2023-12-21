Macao celebrates 24th anniversary of its return to motherland

Global Times) 15:18, December 21, 2023

China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Wednesday held a flag-raising ceremony and a reception to celebrate the 24th anniversary of its return to the motherland, the SAR government announced Wednesday.

Ho Iat-seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, called for further efforts to open up new development paths for the region during the reception. The Macao SAR government "had united the collective efforts of people from all walks of life, to improve continuously the legal framework and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security," said a release by the Macao SAR government.

The SAR had comprehensively and accurately upheld the "one country, two systems" policy, to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, Ho noted.

The region has continuously improved and maintained its legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security over the past 24 years, which has effectively maintained long-term prosperity and stability and laid a solid security buffer for the successful practice of "one country, two systems" in the region, China's Ministry of State Security said in an article published on Wednesday.

The Law on Safeguarding National Security consists of 15 articles, which stipulate seven criminal acts and their corresponding punishments, including treason, secession, subversion against the Chinese central government, and theft of state secrets. It explicitly grants and regulates the rights of law enforcement agencies to conduct investigations and handle such cases, effectively enhancing Macao SAR's capability to combat activities that endanger national security, the ministry said.

The law has filled the legislative vacuum with regard to safeguarding national security in the SAR and has become the backbone and core of the region's national security legal system, reads the article.

In May, the legislative assembly of the Macao SAR passed a bill containing amendments to the Law on Safeguarding National Security, in response to the new requirements of the overall national security concept and the emerging new challenges in safeguarding national security.

The Macao SAR government has made efforts to optimize related legislation and law enforcement mechanisms in order to support the national security system. Ensuring the principle of "patriots administering Macao" is a guarantee for the successful implementation of the "one country, two systems" policy, according to the ministry.

