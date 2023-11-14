Macao SAR chief executive delivers policy address on further economic recovery, diversification

November 14, 2023

MACAO, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), on Tuesday delivered a policy address for fiscal year 2024, stressing further economic recovery and diversification.

Macao witnessed rapid economic recovery during the past year after the COVID-19 pandemic, achieved a stable and harmonious overall social situation, and steadily progressed with various causes, Ho said, noting unbalanced recovery and development, as well as difficulties faced by certain industries, enterprises and residents due to impacts of the pandemic.

Looking to 2024, the chief executive said the Macao SAR government will focus on consolidating economic recovery, working together on economic diversification, optimizing people's livelihood, and promoting development.

