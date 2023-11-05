More Macao firms attend CIIE in Shanghai this year

MACAO, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- A total of 41 firms from China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will attend the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai scheduled for Nov. 5-10, a rise of 17 percent compared with last year.

Macao SAR Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng led a delegation to go to Shanghai on Saturday to attend the sixth CIIE, the Macao SAR government said.

Nearly 50 Macao entrepreneurs left for Shanghai on Saturday as members of the delegation participating in the CIIE this year, the sixth year in a row for Macao to organize local enterprises for the event, according to the Macao SAR government.

At this year's expo, two pavilions will showcase food and beverages made in Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) as well as professional services, such as on accounting and taxation, provided by Macao and PSCs.

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute said the number of Macao enterprises it had organized to attend the CIIE before this year amounted to over 200, making the expo an important channel for Macao enterprises to explore mainland and even overseas markets.

