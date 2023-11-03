On-site training kicks off for volunteers of 6th CIIE

Ecns.cn) 14:44, November 03, 2023

Volunteers prepare to attend an on-site training session for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Tang Yanjun)

Over 5,700 volunteers for the sixth CIIE have kicked off their on-site training to be better prepared for the upcoming event in Shanghai on Thursday.

Volunteers get familiar with the venue layout during an on-site training session for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Tang Yanjun)

A volunteer makes preparation work at the information desk during an on-site training session for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Tang Yanjun)

A volunteer poses for a photo during an on-site training session for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Nov. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Tang Yanjun)

