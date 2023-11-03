Feature: Italian jeweler eyes greater presence in Chinese market through CIIE

Xinhua) 13:45, November 03, 2023

NAPLES, Italy, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Marco Russo, who comes from an Italian family dedicated to making artisanal handmade jewels for over a century, is preparing for another trip to Shanghai to meet with Chinese consumers, as he aims to expand his company's business presence in China.

As the 6th edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) draws closer, Russo, the CEO of Russo Cammei, said he is confident that the expo will further boost his family business's growth in the Chinese market.

Russo recalled the "great experience" he had when attending the CIIE for the first time in 2019. "It was unbelievable how many Chinese consumers came to visit us, showing a great interest in our art," he said.

Since then, the jewelry maker has been a regular exhibitor at the annual event as well as at the consumer products expo in Hainan, even during the pandemic.

Having attended business-to-business jewelry fairs in various cities across the world, Russo noted that the CIIE is special because it also functions as a business-to-consumer trade platform.

"The CIIE is a very useful event, and a very useful opportunity to test if the Chinese consumers like our creations or not," Russo said.

Russo and his brother represent the fourth generation of their family business headquartered near the southern Italian city of Naples, which specializes in making cameos -- a type of jewelry featuring relief carving on shells that can be worn as necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings.

A traditional selection of images for carving includes mythological figures, scenes and portraits, while modern ones may include botanical and animal elements, such as primroses and daisies. Framed in silver or gold, cameo jewelry features exquisite elegance and artistic beauty.

Highlighting the long history of Chinese art, Russo said Chinese consumers appreciate cameo jewelry and are eager buyers, which "pushes us to make an important investment in this market."

After having participated in the CIIE multiple times, Russo has developed valuable business partnerships in Shanghai. He now plans to organize road shows and use digital platforms to expand their customer base.

Despite the fluctuations in the world economy, Russo expressed his confidence in the Chinese economy's recovery momentum, as it has the capacity to create brisk business. He said investing in China is a good decision.

At the Coral Palace, a historic building built in a local architectural style near Naples that has been acquired by the family business, the Russo family annually welcomes over 100,000 visitors. In the building, they display their creations by engravers and offer a diverse array of cameo items for exhibition and sale. Russo said he looks forward to exhibiting Chinese art works in the building in the future as well.

As more young women begin to appreciate cameos and wear them for both formal and casual occasions, Russo said they are trying to "mix the tradition of the art of cameos with the innovation of new models." He will also bring cameo items designed for men to this year's CIIE in addition to new collections for women.

"We have a great expectation for this year's CIIE," he said. "We are really optimistic that in the future we can have a very great business in China."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)