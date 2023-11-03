Preparation work for 6th CIIE enters final stage
This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2023 shows the exterior view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue for the upcoming sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, east China. The sixth CIIE is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. The preparation work at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) has entered the final stage. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
A staff member tests a coach robot for table tennis at the booth of Omron, arranged for the upcoming sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 2, 2023. The sixth CIIE is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. The preparation work at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) has entered the final stage. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
A smart electric vehicle, loaded with chips from Qualcomm, drives into the booth for the upcoming sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 2, 2023. The sixth CIIE is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. The preparation work at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) has entered the final stage. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2023 shows the booth of International Data Economy Industrial Park, arranged for the upcoming sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, east China. The sixth CIIE is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. The preparation work at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) has entered the final stage. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2023 shows a smart operating room at the booth of Baxter, arranged for the upcoming sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, east China. The sixth CIIE is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. The preparation work at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) has entered the final stage. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
Photos
