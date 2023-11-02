Shanghai gears up for upcoming 6th CIIE

Ecns.cn) 15:37, November 02, 2023

Construction workers work at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Tang Yanjun)

The sixth CIIE is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10.

Workers set up an exhibition area at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Tang Yanjun)

Workers set up an exhibition area at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Tang Yanjun)

Workers set up an exhibition area at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Tang Yanjun)

Workers set up an exhibition area at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Tang Yanjun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)